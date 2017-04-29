Adamawa Assembly Speaker denies beating policeman

The Speaker of Adamawa House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa, has denied reports that he physically assaulted one of the policemen attached to him who complaint over non-payment of allowances. Mijinyawa, in a statement Saturday signed by the Assembly Public Relations Officer, Mr Yahaya Daji, described the story as “baseless, false, unfounded and malicious” aimed at denting his image. Mijinyawa said that as a legislator, he has respect for the rule of law and would not carry out such dastardly act against anybody.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

