Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adamawa Assembly Speaker denies beating policeman

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Speaker of Adamawa House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa, has denied reports that he physically assaulted one of the policemen attached to him who complaint over non-payment of allowances. Mijinyawa, in a statement Saturday signed by the Assembly Public Relations Officer, Mr Yahaya Daji, described the story as “baseless, false, unfounded and malicious” aimed at denting his image. Mijinyawa said that as a legislator, he has respect for the rule of law and would not carry out such dastardly act against anybody.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.