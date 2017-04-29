Adamawa Assembly Speaker denies beating policeman
The Speaker of Adamawa House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa, has denied reports that he physically assaulted one of the policemen attached to him who complaint over non-payment of allowances. Mijinyawa, in a statement Saturday signed by the Assembly Public Relations Officer, Mr Yahaya Daji, described the story as “baseless, false, unfounded and malicious” aimed at denting his image. Mijinyawa said that as a legislator, he has respect for the rule of law and would not carry out such dastardly act against anybody.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS.
