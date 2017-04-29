Pages Navigation Menu

Adamawa Governor, Bindow is marginalising Christians – CAN

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Adamawa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has accused Governor Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow of marginalising Christians in appointments and recruitments. The allegation was made by Chairman of the association, Bishop Mike Moses, while briefing journalists in Yola. Moses said the Governor’s action against the Christians had proved that he was not […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

