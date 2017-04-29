Adamawa Governor, Bindow is marginalising Christians – CAN
The Adamawa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has accused Governor Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow of marginalising Christians in appointments and recruitments. The allegation was made by Chairman of the association, Bishop Mike Moses, while briefing journalists in Yola. Moses said the Governor’s action against the Christians had proved that he was not […]
Adamawa Governor, Bindow is marginalising Christians – CAN
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!