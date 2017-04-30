Adeboye to bless Ayewa @ 40 years on stage – The Nation Newspaper
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Adeboye to bless Ayewa @ 40 years on stage
The Nation Newspaper
GOSPEL band Ayewa International Gospel singers is 40 years and come May 7, 2017, the group will celebrate God's goodness in their lives at the 10 Degrees event centre in Lagos. Leading the pack of dignitaries at the event is the General Overseer of the …
Adeboye, Obey, KSA, others for Ayewa 40 years on stage
