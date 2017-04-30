Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adeboye to bless Ayewa @ 40 years on stage – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Adeboye to bless Ayewa @ 40 years on stage – The Nation Newspaper

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Adeboye to bless Ayewa @ 40 years on stage
The Nation Newspaper
GOSPEL band Ayewa International Gospel singers is 40 years and come May 7, 2017, the group will celebrate God's goodness in their lives at the 10 Degrees event centre in Lagos. Leading the pack of dignitaries at the event is the General Overseer of the …
Adeboye, Obey, KSA, others for Ayewa 40 years on stageNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.