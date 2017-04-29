Adekunle Ajasin University Notice On 2016/2017 Registration Deadline.
Students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) are hereby informed that the registration and closure of Edu-Portal for the 1st Semester 2016/2017 academic session is Thursday, 11th May, 2017. For the purpose of clarification, the following information should be noted i. That the edu-portal closes at midnight on the stipulated date; and ii. That submission …
