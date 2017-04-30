Adekunle Gold turns meat seller for good cause – NAIJ.COM
Adekunle Gold turns meat seller for good cause
Adekunle shared photos of himself selling meat in a local market in the city of Lagos. The singer was reportedly acting the role in effect of his new music video titled "Work." The Orente crooner looked like a meat seller as he put on an apron and set …
