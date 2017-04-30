Africa as capital city: Celebrating African art and culture in Morocco – Guardian (blog)
Africa as capital city: Celebrating African art and culture in Morocco
An unprecedented Panafrican cultural and artistic festival took place for one month in Rabat, Morocco (28 March-28 April) to celebrate the Kingdom's reintegration in the African Union: a symbolic event, which aimed to go beyond politics and business in …
