African Wrestling Championships: Nigerian contingent wins 2 gold medals in Morocco

The form of Nigerian Contingent at the ongoing African Wrestling Championships in Marrakech, Morocco, as a female private soldier of the Nigerian Army, Gofit Winnie, on Saturday won a Gold Medal in the 75kg event of the Women Freestyle Wrestling Competition. Gofit is not new to success as she also doubles as the National Champion …

The post African Wrestling Championships: Nigerian contingent wins 2 gold medals in Morocco appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

