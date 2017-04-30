AJ Knocks Out Klitscko To Become IBF Champ

Anthony Joshua climbed off the canvas to produce a dramatic late stoppage victory over Wladimir Klitschko in an epic heavyweight world title fight at Wembley.

The 27-year-old appeared to be on the brink of his first professional defeat when he was floored in the sixth round, but produced a dramatic late onslaught to halt Klitschko in the 11th round.

Joshua successfully defended his IBF title, while also claiming the WBA ‘super’ belt, but there could be calls for a rematch after a classic heavyweight unification clash in front of a record 90,000 crowd at Wembley.

Anthony Joshua recovered from the first knockdown of his career to defeat Wladimir Klitschko in an enthralling heavyweight contest at Wembley.

The British fighter was floored in the sixth round but fought back to drop the Ukrainian with a brutal combination of punches late in the eleventh.

Klitschko returned to his feet for the third time in the fight but referee David Fields called a stop to the fight with the former champion unable to defend himsel

