Akufo-Addo gov’t committed to Muslim community – Bawumia – Citifmonline
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Citifmonline
|
Akufo-Addo gov't committed to Muslim community – Bawumia
Citifmonline
Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia says the Akufo-Addo administration will do all it can to uplift the living standard of Muslims in the country. Dr. Bawumia made reference to the implementation of programmes as well as proposed policies that will …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!