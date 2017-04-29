Ambode is making Lagos a place to live – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has commended the developmental strides of the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode. Obasanjo made the commendation while speaking at the 2017 Annual Dinner of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, in Lagos. The former President, while urging Ambode to sustain the good work he was doing, stressed the need […]

