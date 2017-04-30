Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ambode tasks media on partnership to end recession

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Saturday called on the media to partner with government and  put the nation above every other interest. Ambode made the call while declaring open the 2017 Biennial Convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in Lagos. He commended the NGE for its contributions to the growth of journalism…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Ambode tasks media on partnership to end recession appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.