Ambode tasks media on partnership to end recession
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Saturday called on the media to partner with government and put the nation above every other interest. Ambode made the call while declaring open the 2017 Biennial Convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in Lagos. He commended the NGE for its contributions to the growth of journalism…
The post Ambode tasks media on partnership to end recession appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
