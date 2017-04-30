Ambode tasks media practitioners on good governance

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday told media workers to live up to its major responsibility of advancing the cause of good governance while calling for a convergence between all stakeholders in the industry.

Ambode, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the Biennial Convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) held in Ikeja, Lagos with the theme, A Nation in Recession: Whither the Nigerian Media?, commended the guild for its outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the growth and development of the media and free speech in Nigeria. According to him, “Your role in this pursuit of resilience, therefore, is to lend the needed support in bringing our noble efforts to public consciousness. With your vital partnership, we are hopeful that other governments can borrow a leaf from the Lagos Model and translate same in their respective domains to promote good governance to the greater benefit of humanity.

“There is a convergence among publishers, editors and journalists and the Nigeria Press Organisation can create that platform in which the whole essence of driving the selfless nature of good governance can really be achieved.”

Ambode also urged the guild to do much more on censoring what is published on the front pages of their various newspapers, noting that the reports go a long way in shaping both local and foreign perceptions.

“You are really the real drivers of good governance, because good governance is really the convergence of leadership and followership and you communicate it the most. So, sometimes, when you look at the kind of job you are doing it’s not really for the pay, it’s for the selfless service that you allow the society to come over and above anything else.”

Speaking on recession, the governor said that contrary to the view held by most people, recession was not a crime but a period that calls for government at all levels to rearrange its expenditure and give more priority to capital expenditure.

He said the current recessionary climate not only taught some hard lessons but presented a new challenge as well as an opportunity to think outside the box to change Nigeria’s story from “business as usual” to “business unusual”.

Ambode also said that despite the shortfall of federal transfers occasioned by the dip in oil prices, his administration made conscious decisions to partner with the private sector through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to bridge the funding gap to deliver key/strategic infrastructure projects, especially the Fourth Mainland Bridge; Oshodi Transport Interchange; Badagry Deep Sea Port; Lekki Free Trade Zone, and Lagos Smart City projects, among others.

Earlier, the president of the NGE, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, said the convention afforded members to rub minds and fashion out strategies that would help to stabilise the nation’s economy and also the media industry .The event which attracted the who’s who in the Nigerian media industry also saw the guild conduct elections into various offices.

