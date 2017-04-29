Veteran journalist tasks NGE on training, commends FG on rail project – The Eagle Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Veteran journalist tasks NGE on training, commends FG on rail project

Veteran journalist tasks NGE on training, commends FG on rail project
Emma Agu, former Managing Director, Champion Newspapers, on Saturday urged the Nigerian Guild of Editors to come up with capacity building programmes for its members, to improve professionalism in media practice in the nation. Agu made the call in …
