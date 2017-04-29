Ancelotti: I’m Very Lucky

Carlo Ancelotti has praised his family at Bayern Munich and says he is a lucky man, after winning the Bundesliga.

Their closest rivals, RB Leipzig’s earlier draw gave the Bavarians an opening to secure the title.

Ancelotti’s men won 6-0 away at Wolfsburg, with Alaba, Lewandowski, Robben, Muller and Kimmich all on the score sheet.

“I’m really happy. I’m lucky to be at this fantastic club with brilliant players and fans,” the Italian said.

“I have such strong support from [Karl-Heinz] Rummenigge and all at the club. That is so important for a manager. I’m very lucky.

“I feel that this club is a family and I am in this family.

“The motivation was really high today. Of course the last two weeks were difficult but we used it as motivation. We can really enjoy this moment.

“We can do better. We could have been luckier in some situations in the Champions League and Pokal. We can learn from this and be better next season.”

