Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko

Posted on Apr 30, 2017

British boxer Anthony Joshua maintained his impressive knockout record after he knocked out his Ukranian opponent Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round to claim the WBA crown. Joshua added the WBA heavyweight title previously held by the 41-year old Klitschko‎ to his IBF after producing what was the biggest fight of his career in front …

