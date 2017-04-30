Anthony Joshua: How Nigerian boxing officials rejected heavyweight champion years ago
Jeremiah Okorodudu, a former boxing champion, has revealed how boxing rave of the moment, Anthony Joshua, was rejected by Nigerian boxing officials nine years ago. Joshua caught global attention and became a darling of boxing fans Saturday night after he humiliated Wladimir Klitschko, at the Wembley Stadium in England. Speaking with UK Sun, Okorodud recalled […]
Anthony Joshua: How Nigerian boxing officials rejected heavyweight champion years ago
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!