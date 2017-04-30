Pages Navigation Menu

Anthony Joshua to take on Tyson Fury after beating Klitschko

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News, Sports

Tyson Fury has accepted the challenge issued by world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua following the Londoner’s title victory over Wladimir Klitschko. Joshua, who stopped the Ukrainian in the 11th round at Wembley, immediately called out fellow Briton Fury, who beat Klitschko on points in November 2015. “Fury, where you at, baby?” he asked. “I know […]

