Pensions: Relatives of 36087 dead workers get N106bn – The Punch
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
The Punch
|
Pensions: Relatives of 36087 dead workers get N106bn
The Punch
A total of N106.92bn has been paid to relatives of 36,087 deceased workers as pension and insurance benefits under the Contributory Pension Scheme. Latest figures obtained from the National Pension Commission on Friday by our correspondent showed …
Anxiety over fate of PenCom
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!