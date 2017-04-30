APC lawmaker to Amosun: Stop tampering with federal allocations to LGs – The Eagle Online
APC lawmaker to Amosun: Stop tampering with federal allocations to LGs
A lawmaker elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the Ogun State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Harrison, on Saturday called on the State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, to immediately release Federal Allocations meant for local …
