Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC lawmaker to Amosun: Stop tampering with federal allocations to LGs – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
APC lawmaker to Amosun: Stop tampering with federal allocations to LGs – The Eagle Online

The Eagle Online

APC lawmaker to Amosun: Stop tampering with federal allocations to LGs
The Eagle Online
A lawmaker elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the Ogun State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Harrison, on Saturday called on the State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, to immediately release Federal Allocations meant for local …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.