APC, Ndoma-Egba Salutes Workers’ Resilience Amid Tough Times

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed Nigerian workers for their strong support in the ongoing task to build a new Nigeria and bring about the change much desired by the citizenry despite the economic recession which the party recognized “had a telling effect on the livelihoods of many working families and businesses in the country”.

In a message to celebrate this year’s Workers Day, signed by the APC’s national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party while calling Nigerian workers to continue to support government’s effort to better the citizenry’s lot, it stressed that the APC government has aggressively formulated and implemented policies that support businesses to grow so that we have truly rewarding jobs for all.

The statement said: “hout doubts, the economic recession has had a telling effect on the livelihoods of many working families and businesses in the country. We are however happy to note that the country’s economy is gradually coming out of recession and the APC assures Nigerians that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to work hard to improve the livelihood of every citizen.

“The task of improving workers welfare; creating a conducive business environment to attract investments and grow existing businesses; and creating jobs is a tripartite collaborative effort between trade/labour unions, private sector players and government.”

In the same vain, the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has lauded the patriotic sacrifices and unbroken faith in our nation Nigeria by workers across the country even in the face of tough times.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Communication, Clara Braide to commemorate Workers’ Day, the NDDC Chairman said “undoubtedly, workers the world over, are the greatest assets of every nation because, the human capital is the bedrock upon which development revolves and thrives.

He expressed concerns about the ‘ purchasing power of workers which might naturally affect their morale, but urged the workers to remain steadfast and never lose hope emphasising that the current economic realities was a necessary phase in the nation’s steady march towards a truly egalitarian society, to which the APC Government under President Muhammdu Buhari remains dedicated.

