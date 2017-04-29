Apply For 2017 NDDC Foreign Post-Graduate Scholarship (For Only Student From Niger Delta Region)

NDDC ANNOUNCES FOREIGN SCHOLARSHIP FOR STUDENTS FROM THE NIGER DELTA REGION

April 28, 2017

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) offers Masters and PhD Scholarships for Nigerian students from the Niger Delta to study abroad.

Application Deadline: Friday 27th May, 2017.

Eligible Countries: Niger Deltan states in Nigeria which includes Akwa Ibom State, Bayelsa State, Cross River State, Delta State, Edo State and Rivers State.

To be taken at (country): Universities Abroad

Eligible Field of Study:

The Scheme is for suitably qualified applicants with relevant Bachelor’s/Master’s Degree(s) from recognized universities in the following professional disciplines:

1. Agricultural Sciences

2. Engineering

3. Environmental Sciences

4. Geosciences

5. Information Technology

6. Law

7. Management Sciences

8. Medicine

About Scholarship:

As part of our Human Resource Development initiatives, the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is commencing the 2016 Post-Graduate Foreign Scholarship Programme, to equip Niger Deltans with relevant training and skills for effective participation in the Local Content programme of the Federal Government, as well as compete globally in various professional fields.

Type: Masters, PhD

Eligibility Criteria:

First Degree with minimum of 2nd Class Lower Division for those wishing to undertake a Master’s Degree programme and a good Master’s Degree for PhD candidates from a recognized University.

Gained Admission into a Post Graduate Programme in any of the listed disciplines in a recognized foreign University Abroad.

Applicants who have already enrolled in overseas’ universities are NOT eligible to apply.

Guarantor’s written consent of good conduct of the applicant from any of the following persons from the applicant’s community/clan:

Member of National Assembly/

Chairman of the LGA.

First class traditional ruler.

High Court Judge

Persons with evidence of cult membership or criminal record shall not be considered for the Scholarship.

Applicants must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC).

Applicants must have a valid Admission Letter from a Foreign University

Number of Scholarships: Several

Value of Scholarship: Full-fee scholarship

Duration of Scholarship: For the period of the programme

How to Apply: Application must be made online at the Commission’s website with the following attachments:

Recent passport photograph, Local Government identification letter.

Post Graduate (PG) Admission letter from Overseas University.

Relevant Degrees from recognized University

N.Y.S.C Discharge Certificate.

Successfully completed application form will be assigned a registration number automatically.

Print the hard copy of the on-line generated acknowledgement for ease of reference. All shortlisted applicants will be posted on NDDC website,

Select Your Preferred Program from the Links Below to the appropriate application form

Masters Degree forms.nddc.gov.ng

PhD Programme: forms.nddc.gov.ng/view.php?id=45 Visit Scholarship Webpage for details



