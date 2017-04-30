AppyDay set to dominate Norway Got Talent

When he arrived Norway a couple of years ago, Nigerians living in the country did not give him a chance, But today, he has now become the corner stone that the builders rejected. Welcome to the world of AppyDay, Anambra-born singer poised to rule the music scene in Norway.

“When he left Nigeria a couple of years ago, little did he know that he would dominate the music scene in Norway. AppyDay is serenading the Nordic country with his voice and as you read this piece, he has qualified for the semi finals of that country’s version of Nigeria Got Talent christened Norske Talente showing on major stations across Europe.

“This is just incredible! He has made it to the fourth stage. He will be performing on the platform again on May 12 when the semi-finals kick off,” a source revealed.”

Entertainer checks revealed that AppyDay is the only Nigerian on the platform. Meanwhile, the star prize is a whopping N20 million plus a contract with Sony Music.

According to AppyDay, if he wins, he would like to pursue his dream of floating a Foundation for motherless and abandoned babies in Nigeria. Indeed, his desire is to give homeless children a good home and education that will position them for life changing opportunities.

“Though, Nigerians rejected him, white folks found his African music addictive because of the beat, energy and swagger. They even tagged his sound happy music in a bid to connect with him and eventually christened him Appyday,” one of his close pals said.

Meanwhile, AppyDay plans to visit Nigeria and celebrate with all those that voted for him.

Want to vote for AppyDay and make Nigeria proud? Just click on the following link and Norske Talenter – TV2.no and vote!

This post was syndicated from The Sun News.

