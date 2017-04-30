Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[ April 30, 2017 ] Adeboye, Obey, KSA, others for Ayewa 40 years on stage Entertainment – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
[ April 30, 2017 ] Adeboye, Obey, KSA, others for Ayewa 40 years on stage Entertainment – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

[ April 30, 2017 ] Adeboye, Obey, KSA, others for Ayewa 40 years on stage Entertainment
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Ayewa International Gospel singers is 40 years oldand ready to celebrate the goodness of God in the life of the band and the leadership. The group led by the gospel music icon, Pastor Joseph Adelakun, popularly known as Ayewa, has lined up activities

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.