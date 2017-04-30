[ April 30, 2017 ] Adeboye, Obey, KSA, others for Ayewa 40 years on stage Entertainment – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
[ April 30, 2017 ] Adeboye, Obey, KSA, others for Ayewa 40 years on stage Entertainment
Ayewa International Gospel singers is 40 years oldand ready to celebrate the goodness of God in the life of the band and the leadership. The group led by the gospel music icon, Pastor Joseph Adelakun, popularly known as Ayewa, has lined up activities …
