Aramide releases swanky pictures to herald US, Canada tour
By Ayo Onikoyi
Acclaimed queen of Afro-Soul Aramide has released new photos, in preparation for her US and Canada tour coming up sometime in May.
The gorgeous photos taken by Aham Ibeleme show a different side of the Guitar Girl who is currently pushing the visual of her hot single ‘Why so serious’ off the ‘Suitcase’ album.
