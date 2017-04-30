Pages Navigation Menu

Aramide releases swanky pictures to herald US, Canada tour

By Ayo Onikoyi

Acclaimed queen of  Afro-Soul Aramide has released new photos, in preparation for her US and Canada tour coming up sometime in May.

Aramide

The gorgeous photos taken by Aham Ibeleme show a different side of the Guitar Girl  who is currently pushing the visual of her hot single ‘Why so serious’  off the ‘Suitcase’ album.

