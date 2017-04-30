Aregbesola will set up panel to probe the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke

Governor of Osun State, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has said the state government will set up a panel to probe the cause of the sudden death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who was a serving senator and the first civilian governor of the state. This is contained in a statement made available to our correspondent in Osogbo …

The post Aregbesola will set up panel to probe the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

