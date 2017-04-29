Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke will be handed over to EFCC if need be – Presidency – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke will be handed over to EFCC if need be – Presidency – NAIJ.COM

NAIJ.COM

Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke will be handed over to EFCC if need be – Presidency
NAIJ.COM
The suspended secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal and the director general of the national intelligence agency (NIA) Ayo Oke, will be investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if the three-man …
Osinbajo Panel Babachir Lawal, Oke might be handed over to EFCCPulse Nigeria
Ariyo-Dare Atoye : Osinbajo, a pawn in the latest complex power gameDaily Post Nigeria

all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.