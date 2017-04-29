Asian bride looks stunning in traditional Edo attire as she weds Nigerian husband [PHOTOS]
Black meets Yellow, as this unusual couple glow in traditional attires. The couple, Ena Osime and Anna tied the knot at the Federal Marriage Registry, Ikoyi, Lagos two days ago. This is another proof that love knows no geographical boundaries, race or colour. Congrats to them! More photos below. Photo credit: Grace …
