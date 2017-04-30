In Adamawa House Speaker denies beating policeman – Pulse Nigeria
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Daily Trust
|
In Adamawa House Speaker denies beating policeman
Pulse Nigeria
The Speaker described the story as baseless, false, unfounded and malicious aimed at denting his image. Published: 1 minute ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Court gavel. play. Court gavel. (Press) …
Adamawa Assembly Speaker denies beating policeman
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!