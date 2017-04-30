Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Adamawa House Speaker denies beating policeman – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
In Adamawa House Speaker denies beating policeman – Pulse Nigeria

Daily Trust

In Adamawa House Speaker denies beating policeman
Pulse Nigeria
The Speaker described the story as baseless, false, unfounded and malicious aimed at denting his image. Published: 1 minute ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Court gavel. play. Court gavel. (Press) …
Adamawa Assembly Speaker denies beating policemanDaily Trust

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.