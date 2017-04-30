At least R255m in mine workers’ cash lost in pension scam – News24
News24
At least R255m in mine workers' cash lost in pension scam
News24
In a case reminiscent of the heartbreaking Fidentia scandal, a pension fund administrator has lost R255m worth of mine workers' money. There are now fears that the amount lost by the Bophelo Beneficiary Fund (BBF) could be as much as R560m – a …
