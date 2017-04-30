Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barca maintain La Liga lead but Real keep pace

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

FC Barcelona retained top spot in La Liga on Saturday as Luis Suarez scored twice against Espanyol to secure a 3-0 victory in their derby clash. After Real Madrid moved three points ahead by beating Valencia earlier on Saturday, Barcelona’s title bid looked to be faltering in a nervy first half. But Jose Manuel Jurado’s reckless 50th-minute backpass found Suarez, who fired low under keeper Diego Lopez.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.