Barca maintain La Liga lead but Real keep pace
FC Barcelona retained top spot in La Liga on Saturday as Luis Suarez scored twice against Espanyol to secure a 3-0 victory in their derby clash. After Real Madrid moved three points ahead by beating Valencia earlier on Saturday, Barcelona’s title bid looked to be faltering in a nervy first half. But Jose Manuel Jurado’s reckless 50th-minute backpass found Suarez, who fired low under keeper Diego Lopez.
