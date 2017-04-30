Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 30, 2017

Barca maintain La Liga lead but Real keep pace

FC Barcelona retained top spot in La Liga on Saturday as Luis Suarez scored twice against Espanyol to secure a 3-0 victory in their derby clash. After Real Madrid moved three points ahead by beating Valencia earlier on Saturday, Barcelona’s title bid looked to be faltering in a nervy first half. But Jose Manuel Jurado’s…

