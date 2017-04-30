Barca maintain La Liga lead but Real keep pace

FC Barcelona retained top spot in La Liga on Saturday as Luis Suarez scored twice against Espanyol to secure a 3-0 victory in their derby clash. After Real Madrid moved three points ahead by beating Valencia earlier on Saturday, Barcelona’s title bid looked to be faltering in a nervy first half. But Jose Manuel Jurado’s…

