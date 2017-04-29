We need to keep up pressure on Real: Suarez – gulfnews.com
Goal.com
We need to keep up pressure on Real: Suarez
gulfnews.com
Madrid: Barcelona and Real Madrid remain locked together on 81 points at the top of La Liga after seeing off Espanyol and Valencia, respectively, on Saturday. Madrid maintain the edge as they have a game in hand but needed a winner four minutes from …
Luis Suarez ends his goal drought with a brace in Catalan derby victory
La Liga: Barcelona maintain lead as Real keep pace
Suarez's Brace Ends Madrid's Brief Reign Atop La Liga
