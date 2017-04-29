Barcelona Open: Andy Murray Knocked Out

World number one Andy Murray has been knocked out of the Barcelona Open at the semi-final stage after suffering a 6-2 3-6 6-4 loss to Dominic Thiem. The Briton was broken three times in losing the first set in 34 minutes. But although he battled back to level the match, Austrian world number nine Thiem…

