Basketmouth’s Wife, Elsie Blasts Side Chicks Waiting For Marriages To Crash
Comedian, Basketmouth’s wife, Elsie, has a word for side chicks/mistresses eagerly waiting to celebrate the breakdown of a marriage, in order take over a position that isn’t rightfully theirs. In a post on Snapchat, she cursed such ladies out, saying lighting and thunder will strike them as they wait for a marriage to end. Source: …
