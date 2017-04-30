Battle rages over Obaseki’s EPZ – Gistmaster (blog)
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
Battle rages over Obaseki's EPZ
Gistmaster (blog)
Since the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration commenced the plan to build a multi-billion naira Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Gelegele in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, there have been clashes between the Ijaw and the Bini …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!