Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bauchi govt. spends N61m on health facilities upgrading

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Bauchi govt. spends N61m on health facilities upgrading

The Bauchi State Government said that it had paid N61 million as counterpart funding for the additional financing under the Nigeria State Health Investment Project (NTSHIP) to save one million lives. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Halima Mukaddas, disclosed this on Saturday at the end of a five-day training for health personnel from Dass…

The post Bauchi govt. spends N61m on health facilities upgrading appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.