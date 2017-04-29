Bayelsa Residents Slaughter Stranded Whale
According to a Facebook user, Sam who shared the photos, a whale crash landed in Brass,Bayelsa and was slaughtered by residents.
Sam wrote:
‘The whale crash landed in Akassa, Brass LGA, Bayelsa State and became delicious for her people’.
