Bayelsa Residents Slaughter Stranded Whale

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

According to a Facebook user, Sam who shared the photos, a whale crash landed in Brass,Bayelsa and was slaughtered by residents.

Sam wrote:

‘The whale crash landed in Akassa, Brass LGA, Bayelsa State and became delicious for her people’.

