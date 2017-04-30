Bayelsa teachers threatens to go on strike
The Bayelsa chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), on Sunday threatened to commence a three-day warning strike from May 2, after not been paid salary for over nine-and-a-half months salary. The NUT, in a communique signed by its Chairman, Mr Kala-Ama Tonpre and Secretary, Mr Johnson Hector, said the union took the decision …
