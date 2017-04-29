Bayern Munich factfile
Factfile on Bayern Munich after they were crowned Bundesliga champions on Saturday:
Full name: Fussball-Club Bayern Munchen e.V.
Nicknames: Die Bayern (The Bavarians), Stern des Sudens (Star of the South), Die Roten (The Reds)
Founded: February 27, 1900
Ground: Allianz Arena
Capacity: 75,000
President: Uli Hoeness
Chairman: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Coach: Carlo Ancelotti
Shareholders: FC Bayern Munich (75 percent), Adidas (8.33 percent), Audi (8.33), Allianz (8.33)
Squad:
Goalkeepers – Manuel Neuer, Tom Starke, Sven Ulreich
Defenders – David Alaba (AUT), Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Javi Martinez (ESP), Juan Bernat (ESP), Philipp Lahm, Rafinha (BRA), Holger Badstuber (on loan at Schalke)
Midfielders – Kingsley Coman (FRA), Douglas Costa (BRA), Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Mueller, Renato Sanches (POR), Franck Ribery (FRA), Thiago Alcantara (ESP), Arturo Vidal (CHI), Xabi Alonso (ESP)
Strikers – Robert Lewandowski (POL)
Honours – 27 x German champions
1931/32, 1968-69, 1971-72, 1972-73, 1973-74, 1979-80, 1980–81, 1984-85, 1985–86, 1986–87, 1988–89, 1989–90, 1993–94, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999-2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2004–05, 2005–06, 2007–08, 2009–10, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015-16, 2016-17
18 x German Cup winners
1956-57, 1965–66, 1966–67, 1968–69, 1970–71, 1981–82, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1997–98, 1999–2000, 2002–03, 2004–05, 2005–06, 2007–08, 2009–10, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2015-16
5 x European Cup/Champions League winners
1973-74, 1974–75, 1975–76, 2000–01, 2012–13
1 x UEFA Cup winners
1995-96
1 x UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup winners
1966-67
1 x UEFA Super Cup winners
2013
2 x Intercontinental Cup winners
1976, 2001
1 x FIFA Club World Cup winners
2013
