Bayern Munich Seal 5th Consecutive Bundesliga Title

Bayern Munich clinched a record-breaking fifth straight Bundesliga title with a flourish, winning 6-0 at Wolfsburg.

Bayern were three up at the break, with David Alaba firing into the top corner to open the scoring in style after 19 minutes.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski then took over, making it 2-0 after 37 minutes with a fine finish from Thomas Muller’s pass and adding a third in the final minute of the first half.

Arjen Robben made it four after 66 minutes, firing low into the corner from outside the area, and after the home side’s Luiz Gustavo was sent off for a second yellow, Lewandowski set up Muller to make it five.

Josua Kimmich added the sixth, putting the icing on the cake with five minutes remaining after Robben picked him out with a low cross.

Second-placed RB Leipzig had earlier been held to a 0-0 home draw by relegation-threatened Ingolstadt.

The hosts failed to break down a side sitting second bottom of the table, even after the visitors had had Alfredo Morales sent off for a second booking in the 85th minute, to give Bayern the chance to wrap up the title before the end of April.

The draw left Leipzig set for a second-placed finish in their first season in the top flight.

Darmstadt claimed a 3-0 win at home to Freiburg courtesy of goals from Felix Platte in the 22nd minute, Jerome Gondorf in the 45th and Sven Schipplock in the 65th.

The victory followed wins over Schalke and Hamburg, but Torsten Frings’ men look to have left their recovery too late.

With three games left, they trail Augsburg in the relegation play-off spot by eight points. Augsburg play their game in hand against Hamburg on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund failed to take a firm grip on third place as they were held to a goalless home draw by Cologne. Hoffenheim, two points behind them in fourth, can take advantage with victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

The point did guarantee a top-four finish for Dortmund, though

