Bayern Munich Seal 5th Consecutive Bundesliga Title

Bayern Munich Seal 5th Consecutive Bundesliga Title – Leadership Newspapers

Bayern Munich Seal 5th Consecutive Bundesliga Title
Bayern Munich clinched a record-breaking fifth straight Bundesliga title with a flourish, winning 6-0 at Wolfsburg. Bayern were three up at the break, with David Alaba firing into the top corner to open the scoring in style after 19 minutes. Star
