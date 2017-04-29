Bayern Munich Seal 5th Consecutive Bundesliga Title – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Bayern Munich Seal 5th Consecutive Bundesliga Title
Leadership Newspapers
Bayern Munich clinched a record-breaking fifth straight Bundesliga title with a flourish, winning 6-0 at Wolfsburg. Bayern were three up at the break, with David Alaba firing into the top corner to open the scoring in style after 19 minutes. Star …
