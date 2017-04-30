Bayern Munich wins record 5th Straight Bundesliga Title
It has been another season of domestic dominance for Bayern Munich, who wrapped up their 27th championship with three games to go following a thumping win over Wolfsburg. They thrashed Wolfsburg 6-0 to clinch the Bundesliga for a record fifth straight season and give manager Carlo Ancelotti a title in a fourth top European league. Ancelotti’s […]
