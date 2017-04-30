Bayern score six against Wolfsburg to win Bundensliga
Bayern Munich thrashed Wolfsburg 6-0 on Saturday to clinch the Bundesliga for a record fifth straight season and give manager Carlo Ancelotti another title in a fourth top European league. It has been another season of domestic dominance for Bayern, who wrapped up their 27th championship with three games to go with a thumping win. Ancelotti’s side have lost just twice in the league all season and were never troubled by an out-of-sorts Wolfsburg who can still be relegated.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!