Bayern score six against Wolfsburg to win Bundensliga

Bayern Munich thrashed Wolfsburg 6-0 on Saturday to clinch the Bundesliga for a record fifth straight season and give manager Carlo Ancelotti another title in a fourth top European league. It has been another season of domestic dominance for Bayern, who wrapped up their 27th championship with three games to go with a thumping win. Ancelotti’s side have lost just twice in the league all season and were never troubled by an out-of-sorts Wolfsburg who can still be relegated.

