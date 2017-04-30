Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BB Naija: “He Has Called Me Like Over 15-20 Times” – Tboss Talks On Kemen, Reuben Abati’s Article, Others

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

BB Naija: “He Has Called Me Like Over 15-20 Times” – Tboss Talks On Kemen, Reuben Abati’s Article, Others

Following the completion of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, there has been several reactions in the media especially over the Tboss-Kemen sexual assault incident which led to the disqualification and eviction of the latter. Added to the fray was the article written by Reuben Abati picking on her conduct in the house and…

The post BB Naija: “He Has Called Me Like Over 15-20 Times” – Tboss Talks On Kemen, Reuben Abati’s Article, Others appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.