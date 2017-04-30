Pages Navigation Menu

BBNaija: Okorocha Appoints Uriel as Imo State Carnival Ambassador During Her Homecoming (Photo+Video)

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Uriel of Big Brother Naija has become Imo State Carnival Ambassador.

 

The good news was spread today by the ex-housemate who is currently in Imo State for her homecoming, an event organised for her by friends and fans.

Uriel at the palace of the Igwe of Oguta

Yesterday, the group was received by the Igwe of Oguta.

Today, the Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, surprised her at the event by crowning her Ambassador of the upcoming Imo State Carnival.

Watch the video below:

