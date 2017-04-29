Pages Navigation Menu

Beautiful Nigerian lawyer marries her Soldier bae after years of dating (photos)

Posted on Apr 29, 2017

Beautiful Nigerian lawyer, Jane Edache Ameh tied the nupital knots today with her fiance who who is a soldier after dating for so many years.

Friends, family members and loved ones were present to witness the
marriage ceremony, that had the bride and the groom smiling at each turn.

More photos after the cut;

