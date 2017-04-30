Bellew: Joshua Is King

Tony Bellew has hailed Anthony Joshua as the “king of the boxing world” after his sensational win against Klitschko on Saturday.

Joshua knocked out Klitschko in the 11th round at Wembley, to add the WBA ‘super’ title to his IBF belt.

The undefeated Brit suffered the first knockdown of his career in the sixth round, but retained his belt in front of 90,000 fans.

“He is the best heavyweight in the world, make no bones about that. Absolutely no question,” he told Sky Sports.

“He is the number one, he has no questions to answers. He is no longer the king of British boxing, he is the king of the boxing world.

“I did say in the build-up that when he gets caught by hard, clean shot, it could be a problem, but he answered that by being put on the floor.

“Yes, it took him three rounds to get over it but we have just learnt that when the going gets tough, Joshua gets going.”

“Klitschko stole rounds, very cleverly and Anthony played the game a bit,” he said.

“But ultimately he ticked all the boxes and proved all the doubters wrong. Even I had doubts about him once it’s gone past four, but I am so happy I got it wrong.”

The post Bellew: Joshua Is King appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

