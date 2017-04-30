Between Abia State Governor and Chinese investor….

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu was spotted engaging in an arm wrestling with a Chinese investor at the government house.

The Chinese investors who has a thing for ceramic and pharmaceuticals, visited the state from Abuja and decide to pay the Governor a visit.

More photos after the cut



