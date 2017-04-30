Biafra: We’ll convince Nnamdi Kanu to dump secession plans – Ohanaeze

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has disclosed its plans to meet with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, and convince him to join in the call for restructuring of Nigeria rather than secession. The IPOB leader was released from Kuje Prisons, Abuja, on Friday, after meeting his bail conditions. Nnamdi […]

Biafra: We’ll convince Nnamdi Kanu to dump secession plans – Ohanaeze

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

