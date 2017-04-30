Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: We’ll convince Nnamdi Kanu to dump secession plans – Ohanaeze

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Biafra: We’ll convince Nnamdi Kanu to dump secession plans – Ohanaeze

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has disclosed its plans to meet with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, and convince him to join in the call for restructuring of Nigeria rather than secession. The IPOB leader was released from Kuje Prisons, Abuja, on Friday, after meeting his bail conditions. Nnamdi […]

Biafra: We’ll convince Nnamdi Kanu to dump secession plans – Ohanaeze

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.