Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I felt violated by Kemen, TBoss finally addresses BBNaija controversy – TheCable

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
I felt violated by Kemen, TBoss finally addresses BBNaija controversy – TheCable

TheCable

I felt violated by Kemen, TBoss finally addresses BBNaija controversy
TheCable
Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as TBoss, on Sunday said she felt violated by Kemen on the Big Brother Naija reality show. Weeks after the conclusion of the show, the most talked about topic on the reality show is still being talked about. Kemen was …
Big Brother Naija: I'm not ready to talk to Kemen, AY was insensitive – TbossDaily Post Nigeria
#BBNaija's TBoss Speaks on Kemen's Sexual Assault, her Immediate Plans & More on Rubbin' Minds | WATCHBella Naija
#BBNaija: 'The money go don finish by now o' | TBoss speaks about N25m prize moneyYNaija

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.